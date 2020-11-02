Northern govs meet in Kaduna, insecurity occasioned by #EndSars protests tops agenda

Northern governors on Monday met in Kaduna over insecurity in the country occasioned by the peaceful #EndSARS protests which later turned violent.

Reports say top on the agenda of the meeting which is coming two weeks after an extra ordinary meeting in the same state, is to discuss security challenges bedeviling their region.

The meeting holding presently at the Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, has Secretary to Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, the Chief of Staff (COS), Professor Ibrahim Gambari and some members of the National Assembly, led by the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan.

Others in attendance include; Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, among others.

Further reports reveal that the event is also a joint meeting with members of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

