Northern govs wade into Mohammed/Ortom feud | Ripples Nigeria

Governors of the 19 states in Northern Nigeria under the aegis of Northern Governors Forum, have waded into the faceoff between Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Benue State counterpart, Samuel Ortom.

This was disclosed on Thursday by Kaduna State Governor, Nasir el-Rufai. at the national headquarters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja.

The two governors have engaged each other in a public war of words over the propriety of open grazing and Fulani herdsmen carrying assault rifles for protection.

READ ALSO: Despite PDP intervention, Gov Mohammed continues ‘fight’ with Ortom

el-Rufai, while fielding questions from reporters, said: “I just left Kaduna, we had a meeting of the Northern State Governors, Bauchi State Governor, Benue Governor was there, it will be sorted out, it could be differences in option. It is not fundamental.

“We are all committed to solving the problem of movement up and down by the herders because once we solve that problem, the clashes between farmers and herders will reduce significantly.

“It will be sorted out, there will always be differences in opinion but not fundamental. The Northern State Governors Forum is committed to ending the normadic movement of cattle and people in the shortest possible time and we are all working.”

Join the conversation

Opinions