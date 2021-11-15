Politics
Northern group backs South-East for 2023 presidency
A group under the aegis of Association of Arewa Community in Igboland has thrown its weight behind calls for an Igbo president in 2023.
The National President of the group, Alhaji Mohammed Nalado Umaru, stated this at a press conference held on Monday in Umuahia, Abia State.
He said it would be in the interest of Nigeria if the country’s next President comes from the South-East.
Umaru said: “The unity of this country should be paramount in our hearts. This we can achieve by allowing an Igbo man to emerge as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in 2023.
“This is the time, we should give our consent for Nigerian President of Igbo extraction. Our people should give them the benefit of doubt to lead the country in the next political dispensation.”
He cautioned Nigerians against repeating the mistakes that happened during the 1999 Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary held in Jos, Plateau State.
He added: “They went to the primary so divided that it took a little effort by Chief Olusegen Obasanjo, who later won the presidential election, to pick the party’s ticket even though he was not the favourite.”
Umaru said the fact that nobody from the South-East presently holds a top position in the country was a proof that the Igbos are marginalized.
“Some of the false impressions are that they hate northerners, don’t sell land or lease out shops to them, and deny them approval to build mosques. All these are aimed at tarnishing their image,” Umaru concluded.
