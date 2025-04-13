﻿Northern group criticizes El-Rufai for praising Atiku

A group under the auspices of the Northern Conscience Movement (NCM) has criticized former Kaduna State governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai over what it described as his sudden love and praises for former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The NCM in a statement on Saturday issued by its Coordinator, Lawal Nuhu Ahmed, said it has strong reservations over the “perplexing shift in political alignment” by El-Rufai who had consistently condemned Atiku and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the past.

The NCM wondered why the former FCT Minister should become a modern day lover of Atiku whom he once labeled a liar who was obsessed with power and was “haunted by his corruption demon.”

The group said it found it laughable that the same El-Rufai will now shower praises on Atiku, noting that the timing and context of his newfound admiration for Atiku appears to be driven more by political expediency than a sincere change of heart.

The NCM also cautioned against interpreting El-Rufai’s newfound admiration for Atiku and Buhari as a sign of genuine reconciliation but rather a strategic move aimed at repositioning himself favorably within the political landscape.

“The evolution of El-Rufai’s rhetoric illustrates how personal interests can eclipse previously held convictions, leading to alliances that many would deem improbable,” the NCM statement reads in part.

“This phenomenon is not unique to El-Rufai alone; it is symptomatic of a broader trend in Nigerian politics, where ideological consistency is frequently sacrificed at the altar of power and influence.

READ ALSO: NDLEA destroys 1.6m kg of illicit drugs in Ogun

“By extending an olive branch to Abubakar and Buhari, El-Rufai may be signaling a willingness to collaborate with former rivals in pursuit of shared goals, but it is imperative that Nigerians remain vigilant against such opportunistic alliances.

“This maneuver is perceived as disingenuous, undermining the integrity of political discourse in the region. Furthermore, the movement expresses concern over Buhari’s receptiveness to this coalition, deeming it insensitive given the prevailing political tensions.

“Such actions may exacerbate divisions rather than foster genuine collaboration, highlighting the complexities of Northern Nigerian politics in an increasingly polarized landscape.

“The NCM believes that such political maneuvering undermines the principles of transparency and accountability that are desperately needed in Nigeria.

“As the Northern Conscience Movement, we advocate for a political culture that values integrity, accountability, and genuine dedication to the welfare of the Nigerian people.

“We call upon all political actors, including El-Rufai, to prioritize the interests of the nation over personal ambitions. The people of Nigeria deserve leaders who are consistent in their values and steadfast in their commitment to the greater good.

“Ultimately, the juxtaposition of past actions and current alliances reveals a troubling paradox in Nigerian politics, where the line between accountability and opportunism often blurs, leaving citizens to discern the truth amidst a cacophony of conflicting narratives,” the group added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now