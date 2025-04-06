Northern group decries killings, kidnappings in Benue, warns Gov Alia

The Benue State chapter of the Coalition of Northern Groups, (CNG), has issued a stern warning to Governor Hyacinth Alia over what it describes as the alarming rate of killings and kidnappings in Otukpo and Gwer West Local Government Areas and other parts of the state.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the State Coordinator of CNG, Daniel Okwa, the group expressed its sadness and concerns over the situation as well as the government’s inadequate response to the growing wave of violence, and urged the Alia-led administration to prioritize the safety and well-being of citizens before the situation spirals further out of control.

Decrying the incessant attacks by unknown groups of gunmen which it said have created a climate of fear, crippled economic activities, and displaced countless families across the state, the CNG noted that the silence of political leaders and security agencies in the face of relentless bloodshed is not only unacceptable but dangerous, especially as affected communities in both the Idoma and Tiv regions continue to count their losses.

“The Coalition of Northern Groups, Benue State Chapter, is compelled to demand immediate action to address the escalating violence and bloodshed in Otukpo, Gwer West, and other parts of Benue State,” the group statement reads.

“The persistent attacks on innocent citizens have created a climate of fear and insecurity, and your administration’s inadequate response has exacerbated the crisis.

“We, therefore, demand an immediate deployment of security personnel and equipment: deploy additional security personnel and equipment to affected areas to deter further attacks.

“The state government should collaborate with relevant agencies, organizations, and neighboring states to share intelligence and best practices in combating insecurity.

“Incessant killings and kidnappings in Otukpo and other parts of Benue have brought the communities to a standstill, with residents demanding urgent action from your administration to address the rising tide of insecurity.

“The Idoma and Tiv communities have also condemned the continued silence of political leaders and security agencies over the relentless bloodshed.

“The state government should prioritize the safety and well-being of Benue State citizens. Immediate action is necessary to address the security challenges in Otukpo, Gwer West, and other parts of the state. We stand ready to support and work with your administration to achieve this goal.”

The group went on to list recent attacks in several communities of the state especially in Otukpo and Gwer West which have witnessed fresh waves of violence.

“In a recent attack last week, residents of the Olena area in Asa community were forced to flee their homes following a string of deadly attacks by suspected herdsmen, which claimed several lives, including a retired immigration officer.

“Similarly, on April 3, 2025, gunmen hijacked a fully loaded Benue Links bus in Ikobi, killing the driver and kidnapping all passengers.

“These incidents have fueled protests by angry youths in Otukpo, demanding immediate government intervention to halt the bloodshed and restore security to the region,” the group stated.

