Northern group demands sack of NSA, Monguno, over insecurity

A Northern youth group under the aegies of the Arewa Youth Assembly on Wednesday gave President Muhammadu Buhari a two-week ultimatum to sack the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno (retd), or face a nationwide protest.

In a letter signed by its Speaker, Mohammed Salihu Danlami, and addressed to Buhari, the group decried the growing insecurity in the country and demanded effective response from the government.

Danlami said the planned national protest has become necessary since the Nigerian masses cannot afford to hire private security to protect them against criminals who are currently on the prowl across the country.

The statement read:

“We wish to notify you of our resolve to organise a peaceful protest at the Three Arms Zone, at the expiration of the two weeks ultimatum we issued to the National Security Adviser, General Babagana Monguno (retd) to resign over his inability to come up with a workable strategy to tame the rising insecurity ravaging Northern Nigeria.

“Nowhere is safe in Nigeria as we are sleeping and waking up only by the grace of God. We expect patriotic Nigerians to come out and protest. Let’s think about Nigeria, let’s think security.

“It is therefore our considered view that the NSA, who is in a position to offer counsel to Mr President on a workable template to stampede out the terrorist elements might have run out of ideas.

“We have also sent invitations to other civil society organisations and other regional organisations who have accepted to be part of the protest.”

