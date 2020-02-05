Northern group unveils region’s version of Amotekun, ‘Shege-Ka-Fasa’

The Coalition of Northern Group (CNG) on Wednesday announced the establishment of a regional security outfit known as “Shege-Ka-Fasa.”

Shege-Ka-Fasa is the North’s version of Amotekun, the South West security network put together by six governors to tackle kidnapping, banditry and other criminalities in the region.

The spokesman of the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who announced the establishment of the security outfit at a news conference in Kaduna, said the group had written to the Northern States Governors’ Forum (NSGF) to support the initiative.

He said the if the governors and leaders from the region fail to provide the necessary support for the initiative, the CNG would obtain the required legal backing for the outfit from the relevant federal authorities.

According to him, the Shege-Ka-Fasa is designed as the vanguard of the entire northern region, encompassing every ethnic group and religion and would be patriotic in its operations in addition to enhancing security in the region.

He said: “If the state governments and other leaders of the region fail to take action to protect the region the way their southern counterparts are doing, CNG is willing to follow through with all the processes of obtaining the required legal backing for the outfit from the relevant federal authorities.

READ ALSO: NSCIA TO BUHARI: Declare state of emergency on insecurity

“We resolved to formalize this request by writing to the governors through the Northern Governors’ Forum and to the leaderships of traditional, religious and cultural institutions in the region.

“We wish to draw attention that it is absolutely impossible to expect that communities would continue to fold their arms while criminals invade their abodes, kill, abduct and displace them.

“By this, today we unveil the symbols for the Shege- Ka Fasa outfit which would be formally inaugurated in the coming few weeks when all necessary legal processes might have been completed or formally adopted and ratified by the northern states governors.”

Join the conversation

Opinions