Northern groups ask Abia govt to fish out killers of cattle traders

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Wednesday asked the Abia State government to fish out killers of eight cattle traders at a market in the state.

Heavily armed gunmen had on Tuesday night stormed the New Cattle Market located in Omumauzor, Ukwa West local government area of the state and killed the traders.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG described as totally unacceptable the attack on the traders carrying out their legitimate business in the market.

The group urged the state government to bring the culprits to book.

READ ALSO: Gov Ikpeazu orders closure of cattle market, abattoir in Abia

The statement read: “We have studied the unfolding events carefully and with considerable restraint and maturity, to the point of condoning and accommodating several unreasonable and unacceptable actions that have been perpetrated against northerners in the South East in particular.

“The recent attack in Abia has taken matters to a point whereby silence has become complicity and inaction is no longer an option in the face of unprovoked evictions, attacks and killings of northerners in various parts of the South-East.

“We call on the Abia State Governor, Okezie Ikpeazu and the state government to fish out the culprits and bring them to book. They should do this immediately as we will not be held responsible in any reprisal attacks on Igbo people in any part of the North.”

