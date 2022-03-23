Politics
Northern groups back South-East for 2023 presidency
Northern groups under the umbrella of Concerned Arewa Civil Society Organizations of Nigeria on Wednesday declared their support for the South-East to produce the country’s president in 2023.
The groups’ spokesman, Abdulsalam Mohammed, who addressed journalists on Wednesday in Kaduna State, said any Northerner contesting the 2023 presidential election would be seen as an agent of disunity and enemy of the country.
He said zoning of the presidency to the South-East would ensure fairness, unity and justice.
Mohammed stressed that the North has ruled the country for the greater part of its history with nothing meaningful to show for it.
He said: “Any northerner contesting for the presidency will be regarded as an agent of disunity and enemy of the nation.
READ ALSO: 2023: Obasanjo dismisses reports on endorsement of South-East for presidency
“Our hope, dreams and prayers are for an Igbo man to emerge as president in 2023, more preferably a private sector player, a technocrat and a de-tribalised Nigerian with rich experience in managing the economy for peace, progress and prosperity.
“We have agreed to melt their interest in one port and insist on power to be transferred to southern part of the country in 2023 and we call on our southern people to drive this opportunity and support their own and also respect power rotation after eight years.
“We reaffirmed our previous stand that we won’t support any northerner as successor to President Mohammed Buhari in 2023 for the sake of national unity. This will help to build trust and heal the wounds calling for the dismemberment of our dear country.
“There is a wise saying ‘What is good for the goose is good for the gander’. It is important though it is not a law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we have to respect our integration, brotherhood and unity.”
