Northern groups call for boycott of Igbo businesses in region

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) on Thursday called for a total boycott of all businesses operated by Igbos in the Northern part of the country effective from April.

The call followed the ban on consumption of Fulani cows’ (beef) in the South-East by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, CNG warned Northerners against providing any form of support to any political party or movement from the South-East.

The statement read: “For the avoidance of doubt, the North while maintaining its tradition of tolerance and accommodation, shall however no longer be disposed to condoning further acts of irresponsibility in the form of deliberate threats of intimidation or harassment targeted at Northerners living and doing legitimate businesses elsewhere in the country.

“Since such targeted utterances have in the past been preludes to physical attacks on northerners and destruction of their properties in particularly the South-East, we urge northern transporters and suppliers of goods to consider alternative trade routes to avoid the imminent risks that come with this IPOB threat.

“We warm that the North has had enough of the antagonism from the South-East and its attack dog, the IPOB and will no longer remain passive under such deliberate and sustained attacks and will henceforth be forced to react to every provocation and unwarranted abuse and violations.

“All those who have no other useful vocation other than attacking northerners under the slightest of pretexts should know that our patience has reached its nadir.

“The North’s reticence in speaking out or taking action is not born of fear or ignorance of how to respond in kind.”

