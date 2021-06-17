Northern groups place N100m bounty on Nnamdi Kanu over ‘crimes against humanity’

A coalition of 75 Northern groups under the auspices of the Northern Consensus Movement on Thursday evening, announced a N100 million reward for anyone who can produce the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to stand trial for alleged treason.

The groups disclosed this at a press briefing in Abuja.

They accused Kanu and the Eastern Security Network of masterminding the recent attacks on Northern communities in the South-East through “hate speech.”

The Movement Coordinator, Dr. Awwal Abdullahi Aliyu, charged the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union to facilitate Nnamdi Kanu’s repatriation to Nigeria to face the charges against him.

He said: “The Northern Consensus Movement, an amalgamation of more than 75 civil society groups of Northern extraction, has declared in unequivocal terms that:

“We are declaring Nnamdi Kanu wanted for crimes against humanity and for instigating the killing of innocent Northerners in the South-East via his hate speech.

“We want him to answer for the killing and destruction of properties of Northerners residing and undertaking lawful businesses in South-East Nigeria.

“So, we are placing a bounty of N100m as an offer to anyone who can produce him alive, hale, hearty, and uninjured to us for onward delivery to the security agencies for the continuation of his prosecution.

“We call on both the US, the UK, and the EU, who are champions of democracy, rule of law, and freedom of speech and expression to kindly and humbly respect Nigeria’s sovereignty and facilitate the repatriation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria so that he can face his treason, and possibly fresh terrorism and genocide charges against innocent citizens of Nigeria.”

