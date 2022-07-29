Northern groups reject UN’s demand for Kanu’s release

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNGs) on Friday condemned the United Nations’ demand for the release of the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The UN Human Rights Council Working Group on Arbitrary Detention had on June 24 indicted the Nigerian and Kenyan governments for the arrest, and extraordinary rendition, torture, and continued detention of the IPOB leader.

Hence, the UN asked the Nigerian government to immediately release the activist unconditionally.

The global body also directed the Federal Government to pay compensation to Kanu for alleged violation of his rights.

The IPOB leader, who was brought back to Nigeria on June 27 last year, is standing trial for alleged treasonable felony at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

He will return to court in November for the continuation of his trial.

The coalition, which comprised 52 northern groups, branded the call by the UN as bias.

The spokesman for the coalition, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, who addressed journalists at a media briefing in Abuja, accused the UN of favouring other regions in the country.

He asked the federal government to reject the demand.

Suleiman said: “It is unacceptable to Nigeria and Nigerians, and in particular to the North, that the United Nations will endorse the platform and space to be used by Kanu and IPOB in promoting anarchy and campaigning for genocide in Nigeria.

“We demand the United Nations to immediately withdraw the call for the unconditional release of Nnamdi Kanu from the lawful custody of the Nigerian authorities.

“The CNG cautions the United Nations that their intervention, exclamations and actions should never be drawn to discountenance the effort of the Nigerian state to protect citizens from violence and to impose law and order.

“We, therefore, call on the Federal Government of Nigeria to maintain the sanctity, dignity and integrity of Nigeria and uphold and defend its sovereignty by resisting and rejecting such demands from any quarter.

“Lastly, it is important to caution the United Nations to weigh the impact and consequences of backing these perpetrators of indiscriminate violence, wanton destruction and collective mayhem, that fervently hope it will engulf the entire country and bring about another civil war and mass killings and suffering of innocent people.

“As the most populous country on the continent and one that continues to influence peace and stability across the sub-continent, any breakdown of law and order will only compound the security and humanitarian situations in the region.”

