Northern groups warn Igbo traders in north against obeying IPOB stay-at-home order

The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have pilloried the stay-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB issued a fresh mandate which led to the crippling of economic activities in the South-East region.

IPOB stated that it would only reverse the mandate if the Federal Government gave a firm assurance that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be brought to court on October 21 for trial.

However, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said: “We have seen a new statement by IPOB directing or commanding all Igbos living anywhere in Nigeria, which includes the North to participate in a one-month sit-at-home.

“The Igbo in the North are not threatened. So, on our part, we are warning any trader that complies with the IPOB directives in the North, we shall make sure that his or her shop is closed down.

Read also: ‘Withdraw stay-at-home order or lose Igbo support,’ Group tells IPOB

“The Igbo in the North are going about their normal businesses without threats. If they comply with that order, it means that they are with the people that are challenging us.

“If they are complying with IPOB directives in the South, that is their problem. But, it will not be allowed in the North.”

In the same vein, the AYCF also criticised the order while warning Northerners against secessionist agitations.

In a media statement by the group’s National President, Yerima Shettima, the AYCF said: “The North has come a long way in understanding the use of constitutional and democratic means of channelling legitimate grievances, and cannot, therefore, be a party to any undemocratic move.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now