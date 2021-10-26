Politics
Northern groups warn Igbo traders in north against obeying IPOB stay-at-home order
The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) and Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF) have pilloried the stay-at-home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
Ripples Nigeria had reported that the IPOB issued a fresh mandate which led to the crippling of economic activities in the South-East region.
IPOB stated that it would only reverse the mandate if the Federal Government gave a firm assurance that its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, would be brought to court on October 21 for trial.
However, in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, the CNG spokesman, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, said: “We have seen a new statement by IPOB directing or commanding all Igbos living anywhere in Nigeria, which includes the North to participate in a one-month sit-at-home.
“The Igbo in the North are not threatened. So, on our part, we are warning any trader that complies with the IPOB directives in the North, we shall make sure that his or her shop is closed down.
Read also: ‘Withdraw stay-at-home order or lose Igbo support,’ Group tells IPOB
“The Igbo in the North are going about their normal businesses without threats. If they comply with that order, it means that they are with the people that are challenging us.
“If they are complying with IPOB directives in the South, that is their problem. But, it will not be allowed in the North.”
In the same vein, the AYCF also criticised the order while warning Northerners against secessionist agitations.
In a media statement by the group’s National President, Yerima Shettima, the AYCF said: “The North has come a long way in understanding the use of constitutional and democratic means of channelling legitimate grievances, and cannot, therefore, be a party to any undemocratic move.”
