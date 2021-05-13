Northern lawmakers support ban on open grazing, demand Nigeria’s restructuring | Ripples Nigeria

The minority members of the House of Representatives in the 19 Northern States on Thursday expressed support for the ban on open grazing and movement of cattle in the southern part of the country.

The Southern Governors’ Forum had during a meeting held in Asaba, Delta State, on Tuesday ban open grazing in the region.

They also demanded the restructuring of the country and devolution of power among others at the meeting.

In a statement signed by six lawmakers namely – Amos Gwamna (Kaduna), Solomon Maren (Plateau), Rimande Shawulu (Taraba), Mark Gbillah (Benue), Tajudeen Yusuf (Kogi), and Usman Sokodabo (FCT), the group said the ban would address the security challenges in the region.

The lawmakers also encouraged President Muhammadu Buhari to initiate the process for the restructuring of the country.

The statement read: “We, members of the minority from the north, hereby call on President Buhari to heed the genuine advice of governors from the South and immediately address the nation to assuage frayed nerves.

“The President should also put machinery in place for the commencement of the process of restructuring the nation and initiate legislation to end open grazing which has been at the centre of the lingering insecurity across the country.

“In order to regain the confidence of majority of Nigerians, the President must begin to redress his skewed appointments, which have unfortunately divided the nation along ethnic and religious lines.

“We commend the governors for taking the bold move to speak against open grazing and other ills bedeviling the nation. Benue State had the foresight and enacted a law banning open grazing and was closely followed by Taraba State.

“Unfortunately, these states have not gotten the desired support from the federal government, thereby creating room for some elements to undermine the implementation of the law.”

