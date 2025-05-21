Northern leaders back Tinubu for 2027, hail economic, security reforms

The Northern Bridge Builders Forum (NBBF), a coalition of stakeholders from the 19 Northern states and the Federal Capital Territory, has declared its support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration.

The group also formally endorsed Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 general elections.

Speaking during a press conference held in Abuja on Wednesday, the Forum’s Convener, Senator Joel Danlami Ikenya, described the Tinubu administration as a transformative force, particularly in Northern Nigeria, and commended the President’s commitment to long-term national development.

“We commend the robust strategies being implemented and the efforts exerted by the administration in combating criminal elements across the country,” the Forum stated, pointing to recent security measures, including the proposed bill for the establishment of Armed Forest Guards.

While applauding the administration’s security drive, the Forum also highlighted ongoing challenges posed by banditry and insurgency in states such as Borno, Plateau, Zamfara, and Kaduna. “This is very worrisome and deserves attention,” the Forum warned, urging government authorities to intensify operations to curb the growing violence in the region.

On the economic front, the Forum praised the President’s decision to end fuel subsidies and prioritize foreign debt servicing as critical to national sustainability. “The removal of fuel subsidy is a clear demonstration of courage by the President to save the country,” it said, noting that funds previously lost to subsidies are now being channeled into essential sectors of the economy.

Although the Forum acknowledged that some of the economic reforms have triggered short-term hardships, it maintained confidence in their future impact. “We strongly believe that in the long run, they will lead to a more stable economic base for the nation,” the group asserted.

The Forum further threw its weight behind the Tinubu administration’s push for Local Government Autonomy, describing it as a foundational step toward genuine grassroots development. “We call on the governors of all the states in Nigeria to support this effort by Mr President,” they urged.

The Forum also lauded President Tinubu’s leadership approach and inclusive governance, noting its role in promoting national unity. “His inclusive leadership style and commitment to dialogue have fostered harmony among Nigeria’s diverse ethnic and religious groups,” the statement added.

Encouraging citizens to remain patient amid ongoing reforms, the Forum warned against detractors seeking to undermine progress. “Together we shall make Nigeria great again,” they declared.

In its final communique, the Forum called for expedited passage of the Armed Forest Guards Bill, early distribution of farming inputs to ensure food security, and urgent economic relief programs to cushion the impact of inflation and reforms on the populace.

Wrapping up its message, the Forum issued a strong declaration of political support:“ In view of the aforesaid, the Northern Bridge Builders Forum hereby unequivocally endorses Mr President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in 2027, to continue the good works he is doing.”

