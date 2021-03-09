Northern leaders laud Zamfara governor for exposing bandits’ sponsors | Ripples Nigeria

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has lauded Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State for exposing sponsors of banditry in the state.

In a statement released on Monday by its spokesman, Emmanuel Yawe, the group said: “About a week ago, ACF issued a press release calling on Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle to name the people collaborating with kidnappers and bandits in his state, saying he knew the collaborators and that Nigerians will be shocked to know them.”

Recall that the Chairman of ACF, Audu Ogbeh, had called on the governor to give the names of the perpetrators and let the heavens fall.

The ACF in Monday’s statement, said “We are happy to note that the government of Zamfara has acted appropriately. A soldier and his girlfriend have been arrested in Zamfara for supplying arms and military uniforms to bandits.

“The deputy chief of staff to the Zamfara state governor, who represented him at a press conference, said the arrest followed community-based intelligence.

“The governor has also approved the removal of the Emir of Maru, Abubakar Chika and the district head of Kanoma, Lawal Ahmed, for allegedly giving support to bandits behind hundreds of deaths,” Yawe added.

Also, the spokesman said the emir and the district head have been on suspension since June last year and were under investigation, which found them guilty of the complaints from their subjects.

