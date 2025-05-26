Northern Muslim Group urges Tinubu to pick Christian running mate in 2027

A northern Muslim advocacy group has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to consider selecting a Northern Christian as his running mate in the 2027 presidential election.

It cited the need for religious balance, national unity, and political fairness.

The group, Concerned Northern Muslim Ummah, made the appeal in a statement issued Sunday by its convener, Bala Duguri.

According to Duguri, the recommendation followed extensive consultations across northern states with various Islamic organisations, all aimed at forging a common political direction within the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the next election cycle.

“We have carefully considered the present situation of our country, coupled with deep concern for the well-being of our people,” Duguri said.

“In the spirit of fairness, equity, and justice, we believe it is time to support a Northern Christian vice-presidential candidate.”

While acknowledging the strategic success of the Muslim-Muslim ticket that brought President Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima to power in 2023, the group said it was time for Muslim political actors to reciprocate the support of Christian communities who, in their words, “sacrificed and stood by the party for the sake of national progress.”

“The sacrifices made by our Christian brothers and sisters in 2023 cannot be ignored,” Duguri stated. “We believe now is the time to show goodwill and ensure religious inclusion on the presidential ticket.”

The group urged potential Muslim aspirants for the vice-presidential slot within the APC to voluntarily step down in favor of a Christian candidate, calling it a necessary sacrifice in the interest of long-term national cohesion and political stability.

“We are not just playing politics; we are advocating for a stronger, more inclusive Nigeria. This recommendation comes from genuine concern for the health of our democracy,” the statement read.

In a direct appeal to party leadership, the group called on President Tinubu, the APC National Executive Committee, the National Working Committee, the Board of Trustees, and the Progressive Governors Forum to give the recommendation due consideration.

Duguri emphasized that the group’s backing for Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda remains firm, noting that the administration has shown promise and deserves to build on its gains, provided it also listens to the pulse of its diverse electorate.

“This move will not only help stabilize our democracy but also enhance President Tinubu’s re-election chances. With a Northern Christian running mate, the APC could secure a broader national mandate,” he said.

The group also pledged to continue engaging religious and traditional leaders across the region, including the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa Iqamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Catholic Bishops Conference of Nigeria, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), and various Northern traditional institutions.

However, their position stands in contrast to calls from within the ruling party’s stronghold in the North-East. In April, stakeholders from the APC in Borno State formally urged President Tinubu to retain Vice President Kashim Shettima as his running mate in 2027.

That resolution, made public after a high-level meeting at the Government House in Maiduguri, described Shettima as an essential part of the administration’s success and a steady hand in national governance.

“The meeting prayed for Mr. President to retain His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima as his Vice President for his second term,” the communiqué stated.

