Northern Nigeria can do better as an independent nation —Ex-Imo SSG, Onyeagocha

The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Imo State, and a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, has said that the Northern Nigeria can do better as an independent nation.

According to the former lawmaker, there was nothing wrong with the North having a Muslim nation, and the South having a Christian nation, saying “if it is not possible for us to save Nigeria, then let us break up Nigeria peacefully.”

Speaking at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue, hosted by the Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) in Lagos, Onyeagocha said past leaders in the country must learn to go back and apologise for the woes they have cost the country in the past.

He maintained that people like Yakubu Gowon, President Muhammadu Buhari, Genral Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo must apologise to Nigerians and not parade themselves as elderstatesmen, as they have committed very ‘heinous’ crimes against the nation.

On the issue of having a referendum, he said the issue must be confronted in order to chart a way forward for the country, adding that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho must be released unconditionally, while IPOB should be deproscribed.

He noted that the unity of Nigeria must be negotiated and discussed for the sake of its country and citizenry.

He said, “The survival of Nigeria as a country depends on the following factors.

“Permit me to paint the image of Nigeria as a lady. The Nigeria Lady has been abducted by 300 hundred men representing the three hundred ethnic groups in Nigeria. These men are raping her in turns. For this Nigeria lady to survive, these three hundred rapists must come to the realization that what they are doing is bad and that unless they stop the rape, the lady will die.

“Beyond the realization, these three hundred rapists must take practical steps to stop the rape forthwith.

“Upon stopping the rape, they must take urgent steps to take the lady for medical examination and rehabilitation.

“Finally, these three hundred rapists must reach an irrevocable agreement never to ever rape the Nigeria Lady again.

“If you agree with my narrative, I ask you to decide, has step one towards saving Nigeria been achieved? My answer is no. Unless and until the four steps are achieved Nigeria is bound to die. Her disintegration is only but a matter of time.”

