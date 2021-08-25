Politics
Northern Nigeria can do better as an independent nation —Ex-Imo SSG, Onyeagocha
The former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Imo State, and a member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon Uche Onyeagocha, has said that the Northern Nigeria can do better as an independent nation.
According to the former lawmaker, there was nothing wrong with the North having a Muslim nation, and the South having a Christian nation, saying “if it is not possible for us to save Nigeria, then let us break up Nigeria peacefully.”
Speaking at the Ripples Nigeria Dialogue, hosted by the Ripples Centre for Data and Investigative Journalism (RCDIJ) in Lagos, Onyeagocha said past leaders in the country must learn to go back and apologise for the woes they have cost the country in the past.
He maintained that people like Yakubu Gowon, President Muhammadu Buhari, Genral Ibrahim Babangida, Ernest Shonekan and Chief Olusegun Obasanjo must apologise to Nigerians and not parade themselves as elderstatesmen, as they have committed very ‘heinous’ crimes against the nation.
On the issue of having a referendum, he said the issue must be confronted in order to chart a way forward for the country, adding that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu and the Yoruba Nation agitator, Sunday Igboho must be released unconditionally, while IPOB should be deproscribed.
He noted that the unity of Nigeria must be negotiated and discussed for the sake of its country and citizenry.
READ ALSO: Spokesman of Northern Elders Forum, Baba-Ahmed joins Jega in PRP for 2023 polls
He said, “The survival of Nigeria as a country depends on the following factors.
“Permit me to paint the image of Nigeria as a lady. The Nigeria Lady has been abducted by 300 hundred men representing the three hundred ethnic groups in Nigeria. These men are raping her in turns. For this Nigeria lady to survive, these three hundred rapists must come to the realization that what they are doing is bad and that unless they stop the rape, the lady will die.
“Beyond the realization, these three hundred rapists must take practical steps to stop the rape forthwith.
“Upon stopping the rape, they must take urgent steps to take the lady for medical examination and rehabilitation.
“Finally, these three hundred rapists must reach an irrevocable agreement never to ever rape the Nigeria Lady again.
“If you agree with my narrative, I ask you to decide, has step one towards saving Nigeria been achieved? My answer is no. Unless and until the four steps are achieved Nigeria is bound to die. Her disintegration is only but a matter of time.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...