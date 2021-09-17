News
‘Northern traders lose N447bn to #EndSARS, banditry’
National President of Northern Traders Union, Mohammed Ibrahim has said that traders lost about N447 billion to banditry, #EndSARS protest and general insecurity in the northern parts of the country.
He stated this on Thursday during a courtesy visit to Adamawa state Deputy Governor, Crowther Seth in Yola on Thursday.
“Northern traders are at the receiving end of insecurity in the country, whether it is banditry, #EndSARS and all other forms of violent crimes.
“I can confirm that we have lost over N447 billion to these various crimes, beside lives”, Ibrahim said.
Ibrahim who also spoke on the group’s plans said they are working on how to help the economy and the traders especially in a country battling double digit inflation.
“That is why as a group, we’ve decided to play our modest role to rebuild the economy of the North by availing ourselves to federal government’s various interventions.
“We’re also poised to ensure that we carry out our trading in such a manner that it would help to stabilize the current double digit inflation.”
The NTU president also frowned at illegal taxation on the highways and vowed that, henceforth, the group would resist it.
