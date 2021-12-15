Northern youth group blasts Obasanjo for criticising Buhari

A coalition of Northern youth groups under the aegies of Northern Youth Assembly (NYA) has lampooned former President Olusegun Obasanjo over his recent criticism of President Muhammadu Buhari on the escalating insecurity situation in the country.

Obasanjo had, at a security retreat in Abuja on Monday, said “Buhari has done the best he could” for the country and called on Nigerians not to expect anything more from him as doing so will be akin to “beating a dead horse.”

But the NYA, in a statement by its National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Hussaini Bauchi after its meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, said Obasanjo lacks the moral ground to criticise President Buhari.

Bauchi also said Obasanjo and other politicians criticising Buhari are not doing so in good faith.

The statement read in part:

“The intention and plan by former President Obasanjo to organise some civil society and other critics of the Buhari administration to form a coalition that will mount additional pressure on the already fragile state of politics and insecurity in Nigeria is not new as he has done the same with many previous administrations.

“Such apparent wickedness and evil intentions to this country is known to many.

“His (Obasanjo’s) performance record and corrupt precedents has for long denied him any inviolability to speak from a moral prism on the present happenings in the country.

“A glance at some of his personal characters to the administration while he was in office would forever remind some of us, the personality of the former President Olusegun Obasanjo and what he represents.

“His criticism of Buhari was not done in good faith, but rather with a plan to destabilise the government as is often noticed with his antecedents and should not be taken serious by discerning Nigerians.”

