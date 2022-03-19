Northern youths celebrate court’s ruling on Electoral Act

The Arewa Consultative Youth Movement (ACYM) on Saturday expressed happiness at the court’s ruling which nullified Section 84 (12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Justice Evelyn Anyadike of the Federal High Court, Umuahia, on Friday ordered the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, to delete the contentious section of the Electoral Act.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in his address during the signing of the Electoral Act on February 25 asked the National Assembly to remove the section which requires political appointees to resign from their positions at least three months before the parties’ primaries or convention.

However, the Senate rejected the President’s request for the amendment of the clause at its March 9 plenary.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Kabiru Yusuf, the ACYM noted that with the judgement, public office holders can now exercise their right to fully participate in their parties’ conventions and primaries as entrenched in the Constitution.

The statement read: “We, Arewa youths, from the Northern part of this country celebrate this landmark judgement which we believe will further deepen the nation’s democracy.

“We are of the view that the judgement is a victory for rule of law because it will further widen the democratic space for all interested Nigerians to participate, irrespective of the offices they currently occupy.

“We celebrate the judgement and we also salute the courage of Justice Evelyn Anyadike who delivered the sound judgment.”

