Northern youths hail declaration of bandits as terrorists

The Northern Youths Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has lauded the declaration of bandit groups (Yan Bindiga and Yan Ta’ada ) as terrorists by Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court Abuja following an Ex-parte Motion filed by the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Justice.

The group commended the development in a statement issued in Kaduna on Friday, signed by its President, Comrade Isah Abubakar, and its Director-General, Media and Publicity, Mock Samuel Kure.

According to the group, though it took the Federal Government almost forever to act on the calls made by various interest groups in the country, including the NYCN to declare bandits as terrorists, it was better late than never.

Read also: We’ll resist IPOB’s attempt to export activities to our region – Northern youths

“We will welcome full military operation in Northwestern and North Central parts of the country as it is happening in Northeast against Boko Haram and ISWAP elements which have drastically reduced their activities.

“The Council hereby urged our Armed Forces and other sister security agencies, to arrest and prosecute anybody seen given the terrorists moral support be it materially, morally or otherwise no matter how highly or lowly placed.

“The Northern Youths will stand with you in your quest to stamp out terrorism in the North and Nigeria at large,” the group said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now