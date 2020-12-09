Northern youths kick against fresh #EndSARS protests, say it’s plot to disintegrate Nigeria

The Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF) has spoken out against the fresh wave of #EndSARS protests which was witnessed across the country on Monday, December 7th.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by its Chairman, Elliot Afiyo, in Yola, the Northern youths said that the outbreak of a second wave of the #EndSARS protests were attempts to pave the way for a military incursion by way of a coup and possible disintegration of the country.

The Northern youths (an umbrella body of 42 northern youth groups) in the statement issued on Tuesday added that it will mobilize youths in 19 northern states and Abuja to resist the second wave of the #EndSARS protest.

Reacting further to the outbreak of the second wave of #EndSARS protests, the Northern youths said they were prepared for a violent confrontation with #EndSARS protesters in any part of the North.

READ ALSO: Melaye cautions Nigerian govt against threatening #EndSARS protesters

The statement by the Northern youths reads thus in full; “From the intelligence reports we received from our zonal and state coordinators and also from some of our members in the security circle, the second wave of these protests as planned by their sponsors, should not be allowed to take place in any of the northern states and Abuja.

“We are in possession of credible intelligence reports which shows that, the sponsors of these protests have strategised to bring down completely the already recessed Nigerian economy so as to give way for a military takeover and final disintegration of the country which we considered and truly too, unacceptable.

“To this end, we want to sound a serious warning to the organizers and all their sponsors to discontinue their plans and embrace dialogue or face whatever consequences as a result of the protests. All our zonal and state chapters are fully mobilised and prepared for violent confrontation with the protesters in any part of the North and Abuja,” the statement concluded.

Join the conversation

Opinions