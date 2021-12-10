Northern youths protest insecurity, killings, task Buhari to take control

Youths in the northern parts of the country are currently occupying different cities in protest over insecurity, killings, abductions and violent crimes that have contiued to ravage the geopolitical zone.

The youths who came out in their large numbers in different states including Kano, Bauchi, Sokoto, and Zamfara States, as well as Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, wielding different placards, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and their state governments to stem the rising cases of insecurity in the north.

In Kano, the protesting youths were seen heading towards the Government House, wielded a large banner with the inscription, ‘#NoMoreBloodShed’.

One of the leaders of the Kano leg of the protest who refused to mention his name said the peaceful protest was to draw the attention of the government to the situation in the North which was getting out of hand.

He added that insecurity is threatening the lives and livelihood of their parents and as a result, hunger and poverty had become the order of the day.

“We come to share our concern and send a message to our leaders; we are tired of the worsening state of insecurity in the country, especially here in the North.

“Every now and then, lives are lost, people are being unjustly killed like animals. We demand the return of peace in our societies.

“We are saying enough is enough, no more blood shed! Out-of-school children is witnessing a massive rise, orphans everywhere.

“We can’t travel in peace, economy is crumbling. People are burnt while travelling,” he said.

In Abuja, the #NoMoreBloodShed protesters were seen gathering at the Unity Fountain peacefully singing protest songs and calling on the Federal Government and security agencies to rise up to their responsibilities of protecting Nigerians from insurgents, terrorists and bandits.

