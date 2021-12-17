NorthIsBleeding: Falana accuses Police of human rights abuses

Human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has accused the Nigerian Police Force of infringement in human rights in the wake of the disruption of the #NorthIsBleeding protests across some Northern cities.

Falana made this known on Thursday via a statement titled: “Release detained protesters against insecurity.”

He further demanded the unconditional release of the detained protesters from police custody.

An excerpt from the statement read, “Yesterday (Wednesday), some young people participated in a peaceful protest against increasing insecurity in the northern part of Nigeria. In utter breach of the fundamental right of the protesters, the Nigeria Police Force violently disrupted the rally and arrested some of the participants.

Read also: You lack power to ban #ENDSARS anniversary protests,’ Falana tells police

“In stopping the peaceful rally, the police violated the fundamental right of the unarmed protesters and others, who were earlier arrested in Kano, Kaduna and Sokoto by the police and the State Security Service.

“By abruptly stopping the protests, the security forces breached Section 83 (4) of the Police Establishment Act, which requires the police to provide adequate security for citizens, who participate in peaceful meetings and rallies.”

Consequently, Falana demanded the immediate and unconditional release of the detained protesters.

