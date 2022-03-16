Norwegian govt to spend $2m to promote gender equality in Nigeria

In its quest to promote gender equality and stop discrimination against women and girls in Nigeria, the Norwegian Government is to spend the sum of US$2 million for the Phase 2 of its Programme on Women, Peace & Security in Nigeria under the UN Women project.

The Women, Peace and Security Programme (Phase II) is designed to consolidate the gains of phase I and other Women Peace and Security (WSP) projects implemented by the UN Women in Nigeria.

The disclosure was made by the National Programme Officer of the project, Mr Peter Mancha during a one day stakeholders meeting held in Bauchi.

He explained that the Overall Objective of the WPS Programme is to realize a more peaceful and gender-equal society by creating an enabling environment for the implementation of Women, Peace and Security Commitments.

He stressed that it would be done through strengthening policy frameworks, capacity, coordination, and oversight of federal and state entities and increasing the meaningful participation of women to deliver on UNSCR 1325 commitments for conflict prevention and sustainable peace.

The Programme is a 3-Year initiative running from 2022-2024 to support the Nigerian Government towards meeting its commitments on UNSCR 1325, the National Action Plan (NAP) and its localization at state and LGA levels.

Peter Mancha added that the new Programme would also include women’s leadership and political participation, particularly in relation to peace and security concerns.

The Programme is being implemented by UN Women, in partnership with the Government of Nigeria, and with funding support from the Government of Norway.

By Yemi Kanji

