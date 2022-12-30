Norwegian LegalTech, TheLawyerGuide, secures over $5M. 2 other stories and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today

1. Norwegian LegalTech, TheLawyerGuide, secures over $5M

A Norway-based LegalTech startup, TheLawyerGuide.com, has secured €475,000 (estimated over $5 million).

Ali Ahmed, CEO of TheLawyerGuide.com, disclosed the new raiser in a media release on Friday.

TheLawyerGuide.com bills itself as a platform for reviewing lawyers.

The LegalTech also claims its platform offers a web-based SaaS marketing suite to lawyers.

Launched in 2020, Ripples Nigeria understands that the fund was raised through a new share issue on the crowdfunding platform Folkeinvest.no, which valued the company at €4 million.

“We are ecstatic to have completed our first public seed round. We anticipate that the raise will take us to profitability in several key markets, including Norway and Sweden.

“Later this year, we are also launching in the U.K., Italy, France, and the U.S. Eventually, further funding may be required, but this takes us far toward our goal of global expansion,” said Ahmed.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that more than 50 new shareholders joined the round.

Tech Trivia: FPU performance is measured in what?

A. Gigaflops

B. Gigawatts

C. Gigabits

D. Gigabytes

Answer: see end of post

2. D2C e-bike startup, GearHead Motors, secures over 700k USD in funding

A direct-to-consumer (D2C) e-bike startup, GearHead Motors, on Friday announced securing Rs 6 crores (over 700k USD) as part of its seed funding round.

Nikhil Gunda, the founder of GearHead Motors, confirmed the raise in a statement.

The Hyderabad-based startup claims its building an ecosystem that is set to support sustainable mobility in the future.

The seed funding round was led by Hemin Shah, Director of Collabera USA, and Sudhakar Moparthy, Director of Skillbanc USA.

The startup was founded in 2020 by Nikhil Gunda and Meher Sai.

“Currently there has been a rise of Electric Vehicle penetration in the Indian Market by foreign companies trying to sell their substandard products.

“Due to these products being imported, they often do not align with Indian conditions, and hence the demand for Electric Vehicles in the market is seen to be on a decline,” said Gunda.

The funding will be used to increase the startup’s operations of premium electric bikes across India to encourage the growth of electric vehicles.

3. Future Look acquires Calldesk in $11M deal

A Saudi-based AI tech company, Future Look, has disclosed the full acquisition of French company, Calldesk in an $11 million deal.

The acquisition was contained in a joint statement seen by Ripples Nigeria on Friday.

Launched in 2007, Future Look claims it owns eight startup companies specializing in artificial intelligence and data science.

Calldesk, based in Paris, was founded in France in 2016 and claimed it provides its solutions in Europe and abroad to clients in vital sectors.

According to the statement, the acquisition will allow each company leverage on technology and personnel.

Trivia Answer: Gigaflops

Gigaflops is a unit of measurement used to measure the performance of a computer’s

