NOSTALGIA: Iwobi relishes lessons learnt from ex-Super Eagles duo, Mikel and Ighalo

Super Eagles forward, Alex Iwobi has relished his time with former team captain John Mikel Obi and ex-Nigeria striker, Odion Ighalo.

Following the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt, both Mikel and Ighalo decided to retire from international football, leaving the younger players to represent the country henceforth.

The duo contributed to the team, helping the Eagles finish third in the Egypt competition, with Ighalo winning the prize for the highest goal scorer.

Iwobi, who played alongside both players in several competitions including rhe 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia, says he appreciates Mikel’s physicality and how he controls the ball.

“I have learnt a lot from Mikel because we play similar positions,” the Everton star said on Instagram.

“In training, whilst watching him (Mikel) on the pitch, whilst I’m on the bench watching him, I’ve always learned, the way he’s physically capable to keep the ball in tight situations because playing in African culture there’s a lot more physicality, there’s a lot more strong duels, the way he’s able to use his body is something I have picked up and try to add to my game.”

Iwobi went on to commend Ighalo’s finishing ability and how he hopes to emulate the 30-year-old Shanghai Shenhua star.

“With Ighalo, the composure he has when he’s in the box, when he has the opportunity to score I’m trying to add to my game,”he added.

“It’s almost like when he’s clean through on goal, ninety percent of the time the ball is in the back of the net and not with a lot of power but with finesse and style to it.

“Hopefully, that’s something that not just me but the youngsters like Victor (Osimhen) will have to put a lot of respect for.

“Both of them talk to you (Mikel and Ighalo), they try to help everyone, it was a blessing to play with both of them,” he added.

