“Not a political trip,” Peter Obi defends presence at Pope Leo’s inauguration

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general elections, Mr. Peter Obi, has returned from what he described as a “deeply reflective” visit to the Vatican, where he attended the recent inauguration ceremony hosted by the Holy See.

In a statement shared on Monday via his official X (formerly Twitter) account, Obi distanced the visit from any political undertones, emphasizing that his attendance was driven by moral and spiritual conviction rather than political intent.

“I have just returned from the Vatican, and it was a deeply solemn and reflective visit,” Obi wrote.

“My participation in the inauguration ceremony was in line with my previous witnessing of inaugurations, swearing-ins, and official ceremonies across the world — this was no exception.”

Obi, who is known for his vocal stance on governance and integrity, stressed that moments such as the Vatican ceremony should be shielded from political interpretation.

“Such occasions carry profound moral and spiritual significance,” he added. “This was never a political event and should remain untouched by politics. Some moments are best reserved for quiet contemplation.”

Clarifying public speculation, Obi noted that he did not participate in the Papal Audience and therefore did not meet with Pope Francis directly. He explained that the session was designated exclusively for heads of state and accredited diplomats.

However, he urged Nigerians to reflect on the essence of Pope Francis’ homily, which emphasized the urgency of combating poverty and bridging societal divides.

“The real importance of this gathering lies not in who was seen or where they sat, but in the power of the Pope’s message,” Obi said. “He called for unity beyond tribe, religion, or political allegiance. That is the message we must carry forward.”

Citing the Pope’s appeal, Obi reiterated the need for leaders to redirect national resources towards social development. “The fight against corruption must remain a national priority. It is the only way to ensure that our resources serve education, healthcare, infrastructure, and the alleviation of poverty,” he stated.

He concluded his message with a call to conscience, urging those in authority to commit to the common good.

On the sidelines of the Vatican event, Obi briefly crossed paths with President Bola Tinubu and former Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi. The moment, captured and shared by presidential aide Bayo Onanuga, drew attention on social media for its symbolic display of civility among Nigerian political leaders.

While the image sparked political commentary online, Obi’s message remained focused on the moral weight of the occasion.

“In a world growing increasingly divided, the message from the Vatican reminds us of what truly matters: justice, compassion, and unity,” he concluded.

