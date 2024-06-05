Politics
‘Not in our contemplation’ – PDP rules out merger with LP, others
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has ruled out merger talks with the Labour Party and other political parties in the country.
The party made the clarification a few weeks after reports emerged that the party was considering a merger with the LP ahead of the 2027 general election.
The LP presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, last week met with former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and other PDP members in Abuja.
However, in a statement issued after the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting in Abuja by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, the party insisted it was not in any merger or amalgamation talks with any other political party in the country.
The statement read: “The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party after its 587th meeting in Abuja on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, restates for the umpteenth time that the PDP is not engaged in any merger, fusion, or amalgamation talks with any other political Party or interest.
“While the PDP, as a truly people’s party, is open and welcoming to all Nigerians including our former members who left for other parties, we state that our party remains strong and formidable, capable of winning elections in a free, fair, and transparent electoral process in our country.
“The NWC acknowledges the influx of millions of Nigerians into our party in the ongoing party membership drive in all the electoral wards across the country; which further confirms that the PDP remains the party of choice for the majority of Nigerians.
“The public, teeming members of our great party, democracy institutions, and of course the international community should therefore disregard any report suggesting any form of merger between the PDP and any other political party as such is not in the contemplation of our great party.”
