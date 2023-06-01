Nothing can be further from the truth, Utomi dissociates self from ministerial list

Prof. Pat Utomi, a political economist, has distanced himself from a list of “new appointees and some new ministers” that has been circulating on social media and claims he would serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Nothing could be further from the truth, Utomi said in a statement sent by his director of media and communications Charles Odibo on Thursday, urging Nigerians to disregard the list.

The political economist clarified that the action would mark the second unsuccessful attempt in over three months by spreaders of false information to associate him (Utomi) with the incoming administration.

The statement read, “The attention of Prof. Pat Utomi has again been drawn to a disingenuous ‘list of new appointees and some new ministries’ currently circulating on the social media, purporting that Utomi will serve as a minister in President Bola Tinubu’s government. Nothing can be further from the truth.

“We have been in constant touch with Utomi who has been out of the country for over two months working on his new book, and he has confirmed that he has not held discussions with anyone with regard to any government appointment.

“He therefore urges Nigerians to ignore the obviously fake list associating him with the new Federal Government.

“We recall that this will be the second failed attempt in nearly three months by the purveyors of the fake news to link Utomi with the new government.”

Utomi further referenced an earlier report which talked about a purported list.

He added, “In a statement in March entitled, ‘President-elect already working to move Nigeria forward’, these same fifth columnists atrociously stated that ‘Pat Utomi and Emir Sanusi, were listed to lead the planning for Nigeria’s growth and development’.

“Our initial instinct was to ignore this illusory piece of fake news and thereby not dignify the purveyors with a response, but after deep reflection and in consideration of the peace of the graveyard that pervades the nation, we consider it expedient to dismiss this unfounded fake news.”

