Nothing good happened to us working with Kwankwaso, ex- Kano SSG says after joining APC

The former Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Caretaker Committee in Kano State, Rabiu Sulaiman Bichi, has hit out at his former benefactor, Rabiu Kwankwaso.

He defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) a few days ago alongside Kwakwaso’s spokesperson, Hajia Binta Spikin, a PDP Zonal Woman Leader, Hajiya Aisha Kaita and one Muhammad Isyaku Taraunu, among others.

Bichi, who served as the Secretary to the State Government during Kwankwaso’s administration, claimed that several top members of the former governor’s Kwankwasiyya movement had dumped him.

The politician told Governor Abdullahi Ganduje during a meeting on Wednesday that nothing good happened to him and other loyalists of his former principal during their 20 years of relationship.

Bichi said: “Following a call by the President to join hands to move the nation forward and the call by the Kano governor to come and help build a greater Kano, it has become pertinent for us to come and contribute our quota towards the development of the state.

“We have been forced to remain as opposition for the past 20 years, following Kwankwaso even while we were in power, a situation that has not yielded anything good and progressive.

“We need a polity where progress and development of the state are ahead of personal whims and desires and so we have to cut that trend of opposition to set the state along the right track of development just like it is in Lagos State.

“Your Excellency, all of us you see here joining the APC have decided after due consultation to join in the development of the state. Almost everyone that was in the Kwankwasiyya is with us here except for very few and those who other commitments could not allow them to come.

“Among us here are former commissioners, former advisers, and others, all of who you have known for long. If we continue along the path of progressive governance, Kano will surely be ahead of other states in the country and we are all here to contribute our quota.”

