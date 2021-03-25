'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria's AFCONQ squad | Ripples Nigeria

Sports
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.
The Super Eagles are billed to face the Squirrels of Benin in Porto-Novo this weekend before taking on the Crocodiles of Lesotho next Tuesday in Lagos.
Akpeyi, who had been a part of the national team since the start of the AFCON qualifiers, was not handed a call-up ahead of the matchday five and six encounters this month.
He was named in a seven-man standby list, but the opportunity did not arise for him to join the 24-man list that will execute the games.
The South Africa-based goalie, 34, who has made 19 appearances for the Eagles since 2015, said he was unperturbed especially as the manager of the team was at liberty to invite any player he likes.
Read Also: Pick only fit Super Eagles stars for Benin Republic game, Chukwu tells Rohr
“The truth is that is I keep my thoughts open and as far as I’m concerned, nothing surprises me in football anymore,” Akpeyi said.
“All I just need to do is to focus on my club because I’m not contracted to the national team. I need to focus on where I have a contract and do my best.
“National team is opened to everyone and it’s a privilege to be called up into the national team.
“And again, whoever is in charge of the national team can decide to call anyone he likes and I need to support the national team.”
Coach Gernot Rohr will be leading the Super Eagles against Benin on Saturday, with the hope of clinching the point need for qualification.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
‘Nothing surprises me anymore’ – Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria’s AFCONQ squad
Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the...
Rohr hopes to inflict Benin with first home defeat in eight years
Super Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has expressed the desire to end the eight-year unbeaten home run that the Squirrels of...
FIFA extends bans on Blatter, Valcke by six years eight months
FIFA has extended the ban on its former president, Sepp Blatter, and former secretary-general, Jerome Valcke by eight years and...
AFCON Qualifiers: Full house in Super Eagles camp as Iheanacho arrives
Kelechi Iheanacho has arrived at the Eko Hotel and Suites camp of the Super Eagles ahead of their international outings...
Buhari to declare National Sports Festival open April 6
President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) scheduled in Edo State on April 6. The...
Latest Tech News
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...
HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme for African entrepreneurs. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. HexGn launches virtual accelerator programme...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
The week was majorly characterised by funding rounds as notable Nigerian startups raised capital from various VCs. Delivery logistics company...
Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m Series A round. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kuda bank closes $25m...