'Nothing surprises me anymore' - Akpeyi shrugs off exclusion from Nigeria's AFCONQ squad | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles goalkeeper, Daniel Akpeyi says he is not surprised that his name was missing in Nigeria’s squad for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

The Super Eagles are billed to face the Squirrels of Benin in Porto-Novo this weekend before taking on the Crocodiles of Lesotho next Tuesday in Lagos.

Akpeyi, who had been a part of the national team since the start of the AFCON qualifiers, was not handed a call-up ahead of the matchday five and six encounters this month.

He was named in a seven-man standby list, but the opportunity did not arise for him to join the 24-man list that will execute the games.

The South Africa-based goalie, 34, who has made 19 appearances for the Eagles since 2015, said he was unperturbed especially as the manager of the team was at liberty to invite any player he likes.

“The truth is that is I keep my thoughts open and as far as I’m concerned, nothing surprises me in football anymore,” Akpeyi said.

“All I just need to do is to focus on my club because I’m not contracted to the national team. I need to focus on where I have a contract and do my best.

“National team is opened to everyone and it’s a privilege to be called up into the national team.

“And again, whoever is in charge of the national team can decide to call anyone he likes and I need to support the national team.”

Coach Gernot Rohr will be leading the Super Eagles against Benin on Saturday, with the hope of clinching the point need for qualification.

