Nothing to say on Benue gang leader’s killing —DHQ

The Defence Headquarters said on Thursday it would not react to criticism from some Nigerians over the killing of Benue’s most wanted criminal, Terwase Akwaza, aka Gana, by soldiers in the state.

In a chat with journalists during the weekly briefing on military operations in Abuja, the Coordinator of the Defence Media Operations, Maj. Gen. John Enenche, said he would not take issues with the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom and other political leaders who had condemned the killing of the militia leader.

Gana was reportedly killed during a gun duel with soldiers at a checkpoint in Gboko local government area of the state.

READ ALSO: Gana’s death shocking —Ortom

However, the defence media coordinator said he would not be drawn into any controversy on the alleged extrajudicial killing of the man who had previously attracted a N10 million bounty from the state government.

Enenche said: “I’m aware that the governor made a statement and one of the senators there made a statement; it is not proper to join issues with the leaders.

“So if I comment now, you will now use it and join me as if I’m an umpire. Please, spare me that. If there was no reaction from there (Benue State), I could have answered you but my political masters have spoken and so, I’m not permitted by ethical standards to comment on what my superiors have spoken out.”

