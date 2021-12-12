‘Nothing will take me back to ‘Egypt,’ Umahi quashes rumour of planned return to PDP again

The Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, on Sunday reaffirmed his total commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governor, who addressed the congregation at the 2021 Special Thanksgiving Service held at the Government House Chapel in Abakaliki, dismissed reports that he was begging to return to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying “nothing can take him back to Egypt.”

Umahi had rubbished talks on planned return to the PDP twice in the last few weeks.

He said: “With all these enormous achievements I have made under the All Progressive Congress (APC); what will make me go back to Egypt, called PDP?

READ ALSO: APC dismisses claim on Umahi planned return to PDP

“For that, I pray that God will never forgive the person who initiated the fake news that I have plans to go back to PDP.”

On the thanksgiving Service, the governor said it was good to give thanks to God as a state and country at large.

He added: “It’s good to be grateful to God for His blessings to us as state and the country at large. As state, we have come first in several ways and we give Him the praises.

“Learn how to give a good gift to God and it’s by thanksgiving that we can be blessed.”

