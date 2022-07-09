Politics
Nothing wrong with Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, says Ladoja
Former Oyo State Governor, Rashidi Ladoja, said on Saturday that there was nothing wrong with having a Muslim-Muslim ticket in the presidential election next year.
Ladoja, who said this in Ibadan, Oyo state capital, while speaking to newsmen, noted that a Muslim-Muslim ticket is not a new thing in Nigeria.
Ladoja is said to be airing his view on the sensitive decision hanging on the neck of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on whether to choose a Muslim running mate or not; as he is also a Muslim.
Ladoja, however, maintained that religion should never be a basis for electing leaders in the country.
He said: “A Muslim-Muslim ticket is a reality. It is not something new in Nigeria.
“I don’t see anything wrong in Muslim-Muslim ticket, because I don’t intervene in the religion matters. Muslims and Christians are from the same father, Abraham is known as Ibrahim in Islam.
“Some people are following Ismail, while some are following Isaac who are siblings. So, what is now my own to be fighting for one among them.
“Even, I don’t have time to fight with the traditionalists. It is only God that knows his servants; so, why must we fight over religion.
“But, when gunmen started attacking churches and kidnapping clerics in Christendom, people started doubting their fellow brothers who belong to another religion.”
