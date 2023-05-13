Sports
Nottm Forest hero Awoniyi seeks Arsenal downfall in battle for survival
After helping Nottingham Forest pick a point at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Super Eagles forward Taiwo Awoniyi has expressed his desire to help his team beat Arsenal in their next game.
Awoniyi scored a brace for Forest as they were held to a 2-2 draw by Chelsea, thanks to Raheem Sterling’s brace.
With the result, Forest are 16th in the Premier League table, with two games left. The play Arsenal next weekend before taking on Crystal Palace on final day.
Read Also: Awoniyi scores, Iwobi bags assist as Forest, Everton win in survival battles
Awoniyi, who became the first Forest player to score two goals in consecutive Premier League games since Bryan Roy in 1995, maintains there is still work to be done.
“We came here with spirit and togetherness and had a plan that worked. When they score two quick goals you feel bad, but we believed in ourselves and got the point,” said the 25-year-old.
“We now have two finals to go, the next one is Arsenal and from there we will see what happens.”
Meanwhile, Arsenal are playing against Brighton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday as they continue to find the possibility of clinching the title this season.
