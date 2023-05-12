‘Now that I’m Gov, I bear no grudges against those who offended me’ —Adeleke

The Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, says he bears no grudge against those who offended him in the cause of his battles to the government house and will use his authority as the governor to bring all aggrieved persons together to work for the progress of the state.

Adeleke who made the promise when he paid courtesy visits to the Timi of Ede, Oba Adesola Lawal, and the Ataoja of Osogbo, Oba Jimoh Olanipekun, on Thursday, said he will also improve the welfare of residents of the state.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary (CPS), Olawale Rasheed, Adeleke said now that the dust had cleared and he is now the governor, he has forgiven all who offended him as he will be a governor for all.

“I am now a governor for all. For those who didn’t vote for me, I have no grudges against them. That’s the beauty of democracy. I have forgiven all those that offended me in our quest to serve our people.

“Even though some went overboard, engaged in an overbearing attitude and were destructive towards the cause we believed in.

“All those have now been left behind. The victory God granted us has overwhelmed whatever anybody might have done to me in the past. The goal now is how to move Osun forward.

“They initially said most of the applaudable projects we embarked on when we started our administration were because of the 2023 general elections, but interestingly, we’ve never stopped delivering on projects in the state so far.”

While responding to the governor, Oba Olaonipekun said:

“You have started your administration brilliantly and I’m impressed with the steps you’re taking each day in the delivery of good governance for the people of our state. With my royal authority, I hereby endorse you for another term in office and continuity of the government you’re heading in the state.”

