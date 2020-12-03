Nowhere is safe in Nigeria under Buhari, Sultan-led JNI laments

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) led by the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar, has lamented that nowhere is safe under the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group also knocked the administration of President Buhari, saying it was paying lip service to security matters.

The group was reacting to the killings of 43 rice farmers by Boko Haram insurgents in Borno State, saying that “nowhere is safe in the country now”.

According to the JNI, what Nigerians expected from the Buhari led Federal Government was actions against insecurity and not mere condemnation of attacks.

The JNI stated this in a statement by its Secretary General, Dr. Khalid Aliyu, in Kaduna on Wednesday.

Titled, ‘Requiem for Zabarmari’, the group said: “We nevertheless, once again call on the Federal Government to rise up to its responsibilities and do well beyond the traditional condemnation, as lip service (s) on security matters should stop. Nigerians are desperately yearning for concrete actions.”

The religious body further said that Saturday’s killings at Zabarmari village, Jere Local Government Area of over 40 rice farmers by the dreaded Boko Haram insurgents without intervention of security forces was condemnable.

It noted that with wanton killings occasioned by acts of banditry, kidnapping for ransom and other related crimes, Nigerians had been so terrified as nowhere was safe for them.

The group also knocked the Buhari administration’s nonchalant attitude to sympathise with victims of the attack, noting that a prompt visit to the area would assuage the feelings of the affected communities.

Read also: ‘No one is safe anymore in Nigeria,’ Aisha Yesufu laments murder of Nasarawa APC chief

“Forty-three human beings as reported by the media were slaughtered without any intervention by the security forces in the area. The senseless act stands condemned in the strongest of terms.

“Wanton killings, acts of banditry, kidnapping for ransom, high rate of unemployment among the youths, rape and all forms of terrorism have now become the new trend in our communities.

“Nigerians have become so much terrified, as nowhere is safe; the home, the farms and the roads. Bandits now rule in many communities; they set rules that must be obeyed.”

Ripples Nigeria recalls that Boko Haram insurgents attacked the rice farmers in Zabarmari community in Jere Local Government Area of Borno State while they were working on their farm.

The insurgents, in a video, claimed responsibility for the massacre while a media aide to President Buhari, Garba Shehu indirectly blamed the farmers for going to the fields without clearance from the military.

Join the conversation

Opinions