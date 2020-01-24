NPA adopts new measures to curb gridlock at Apapa Ports

The Management of the Nigerian Ports Authorities said it is set to put measures in place to control unnecessary congestion in the waiting time of vessels at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa.

A statement made available to news men, on Friday, said the the new measures were reached after a consensus during a meeting which was attended by cargo shipping companies and terminal operators, that it was going to limit the duration of the turnaround time of vessels as well as promote the Ease of Doing Business Policy of the federal government.

The statement said, “As from Monday January 27, 2020, vessels which have waited to berth at any terminal within the Lagos Pilotage District will be diverted to other terminals with capacity to berth vessels within the district.

“In the event that all terminals in Lagos cannot discharge any vessels within four days, such vessels will be diverted to the Eastern Ports (other pilotage districts) for immediate berthing.

It also assured that, “The Authority will liaise with other relevant government agencies on behalf of stakeholders to expedite the clearance of vessels and cargoes, where necessary.”

All members of the stakeholders were however, urged by the regulatory body to assist in implementing the new decision.

