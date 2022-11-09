NPC budgets N532.7bn for 2023 census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has budgeted N532.7billion for the conduct of the 2023 National Population Census slated for April 2023.

The NPC Chairman, Alhaji Nasir Kwarra, stated this when he appeared before the Senate Committee on National Identity Card and National Population Commission (NPC) for the defence of the commission’s 2023 budget on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said: “Based on the budget for the census, what we need to be able to complete the conduct of the census as well as the post enumeration survey and all other post census activities is a total of N532. 7billion.

”Aside from the N10billion budget for 2023, the NPC earmarked the sum of N532.7 billion for the conduct of the 2023 Census.

”NPC is ready to re-write the history of census in Nigeria by making the 2023 exercise not only accurate, credible, and reliable, but acceptable to all Nigerians.”

Kwarra said the budget also covered the post-enumeration survey for the census.

The Chairman of the committee, Senator Sahabi Ya’u, urged the NPC boss to furnish the committee with details of projects executed with the 2022 budget.

