News
NPC to digitalise 2023 population Census —NPC commissioner
The Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission for Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo has assured Nigerians that the Commission would digitalize the forthcoming 2023 census in line with the United Nations principles.
The Federal Commissioner also promised to deployed technology to adequately conduct the exercise and enhance data quality.
Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa, expressed the Commission’s commitment to deliver credible and reliable census as well as ensuring that the results of the exercise are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international standards for planning and developmental purposes.
She made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ summit held in Yenagoa, the state capital, adding, that the summit was the first of several meetings to be held in the state and thanked the government and good people of the state for the support to the Commission.
Read also:Buhari charges population commission on accurate data in 2023 census
In their separate goodwill messages, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Benjamin Okolo, and Chairman, Bayelsa State Founding Fathers, Chief Benedict Gwembe, said the population census was strategic to enable government plan for every sector of the economy, including creation of more voting centres in the country.
They drew attention to the need for more census enumerators to be deployed in the remote areas as well as provide sensitisation on the need for people to participate in the process.
They assured the Commission of their support to assist it conduct hitch-free and successful 2023 national population and housing census.
By Amgbare Kumo
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...