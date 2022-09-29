NPC to digitalise 2023 population Census —NPC commissioner

The Federal Commissioner of National Population Commission for Bayelsa State, Mrs. Gloria Izonfuo has assured Nigerians that the Commission would digitalize the forthcoming 2023 census in line with the United Nations principles.

The Federal Commissioner also promised to deployed technology to adequately conduct the exercise and enhance data quality.

Izonfuo, a former Head of Service in Bayelsa, expressed the Commission’s commitment to deliver credible and reliable census as well as ensuring that the results of the exercise are acceptable to Nigerians and the quality of the data to be generated meets international standards for planning and developmental purposes.

She made the disclosure at a stakeholders’ summit held in Yenagoa, the state capital, adding, that the summit was the first of several meetings to be held in the state and thanked the government and good people of the state for the support to the Commission.

In their separate goodwill messages, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Abraham Ingobere, the Commissioner of Police, Bayelsa State Command, Mr. Benjamin Okolo, and Chairman, Bayelsa State Founding Fathers, Chief Benedict Gwembe, said the population census was strategic to enable government plan for every sector of the economy, including creation of more voting centres in the country.

They drew attention to the need for more census enumerators to be deployed in the remote areas as well as provide sensitisation on the need for people to participate in the process.

They assured the Commission of their support to assist it conduct hitch-free and successful 2023 national population and housing census.

By Amgbare Kumo

