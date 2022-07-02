NPC to employ 1.5m ad-hoc staff for 2023 census

The Executive Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, said on Saturday the commission would employ 1.5 million ad-hoc staff for the country’s national census slated for April next year.

Kwarra, who stated this in a radio programme in Abuja, said the exercise would be digitalized to ensure the accuracy of generated figures.

He said: “The methodology for the next census has been designed to produce not only accurate, reliable and acceptable census, but also inclusive and user-friendly census data.”

The country’s last national census took place in 2007.

