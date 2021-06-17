 NPDC gas pipeline explodes in Delta, injures two | Ripples Nigeria
NPDC gas pipeline explodes in Delta, injures two

There was tension in Okpare-Olomu Community, Ughelli South Local Government Area of Delta State, after a gas pipeline belonging to the Nigeria Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) exploded, leaving two people injured and properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The two people injured at the facility located at Well 38 in the area, were identified as Terry Okagbare and Matthew Idama

The incident, which was said to have occurred at about 8:45 am Thursday caused a lot of damages that affected the community.

READ ALSO: Stakeholders push for early delivery of $2.8bn Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline

Addressing journalists at the community Secretariat, the President of Okpare-Olomu Community, Stephen Asheshe, and the Secretary, Comrade Ochuko Omorere, said the explosion threw the community into serious panic.

According to the community leaders, the gas facility, which is under the Utorogu Gas Station, erupted from the gas head, destroying vigilante Sienna, motorcycle, the perimeter fence of the facility, cassava farms, and a security post, leaving the security man also injured.

The leaders attributed the explosion to gross negligence and impunity on the part of NPDC and called on the operational manager of NPDC and other authorities involved to come to their aid to avoid further explosions as all the pipelines have been abandoned for years.

By Victor Uzoho

