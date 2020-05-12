NPF Microfinance Bank announces N457.3m dividend for Full Year 2019

NPF Microfinance Bank Plc Tuesday announced it would pay its shareholders a dividend per share of N0.20, translating to about N457.328 million for Full Year 2019, subject to withholding tax.

The firm, whose ordinary shares number over 2.287 billion, said it intended to obtain shareholders’ approval for the corporate action at its next Annual General Meeting to be held on 30th June 2020.

The dividend proposal is coming on the heels of the release of its impressive 2019 audited financial statements, which saw the lender grow its Profit After Tax by over 300%.

Between 17th and 22nd June 2020, the register of members of NPF Microfinance Bank will be closed while the qualification date for dividend payment is scheduled for 16th June 2020.

“On 30th June 2020, dividend will be paid electronically to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members as at 16th June, 2020 and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts,” the bank’s note to the Nigerian Stock Exchange says.

At the moment, the Earnings Per Share of NPF Microfinance Bank stands at N0.33 with a Price to Earnings ratio of 4.06.

Its Return on Equity is 4.16. Bloomberg puts its dividend yield at 3.70%.

NPF Microfinance Bank closed trade on the floor of the NSE today at N1.35 per share.

