NPFL: Abia Warriors condemned to fourth straight defeat, Heartland win derby

Abia Warriors were condemned to yet another defeat in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) as they fell 3-1 at home to Jigawa Golden Stars on Wednesday evening.

The defeat meant Abia are yet to secure a point this season, having lost all four games since the start of the 2020-21 league season.

Wednesday’s encounter played in Aba saw Utibe Arit Archibong put the home team ahead on seven minutes before the visitors bagged three goals from Olasunkanmi Quadri and Stone Samuel, who netteed a brace.

Elsewhere, Heartland recorded their first win of the season, defeating Oriental rivals Enyimba 2-0 win.

In the matcday four encounter at the Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri, the hosts floored the People’s Elephants through goals from Shedrack Oghali and Emmanuel Adachie.

In another oriental derby, Enugu Rangers defeated FC IfeanyiUbah 2-1 in Enugu.

In a battle of two former champions, Kano Pillars pipped Plateau United 1-0 at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

Wikki Tourists ended Rivers United unbeaten streak, edging out the Portharcourt club 1-0 at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium in Bauchi.

In Uyo, Dakkada and MFM battled to a 1-1 draw in a thrilling encounter.

RESULTS

Adamawa Utd 0-0 Nasarawa Utd

Kano Pillars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Wikki 1-0 Rivers Utd

Kwara Utd 1-1 Akwa Utd

Abia Warriors 1-3 Jigawa GS

Rangers 2-1 FC Ifeanyiubah

Dakkada 1-1 MFM

Sunshine Stars 2-2 Lobi

Wolves 3-0 Katsina Utd

Heartland 2-0 Enyimba

