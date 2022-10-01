NPFL club Rangers sign 13 new players

13 new players have been signed on by Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) club Rangers ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Enugu-based club finished in fifth position on the log last season, failing to clinch a continental ticket, and have chosen to overhaul their squad..

The Flying Antelope have since seen the exit of a host of experienced players including captain, Tope Olusesi and reliable Ghanaian goalkeeper, Seidu.

Rangers have now brought in Reuben Bala and Saeed Jubril from Plateau United, and Michael Ibe and Gabriel Innocent from Abia Warriors.

Other players include Ogundare Detan (from 3SC), Tunde Olaniyi (from Sokoto United), Jacob John (from Niger Tornadoes), Emmanuel Charles (from Akwa United) and Nwaodu Chukwudi (from Heartland).

The seven-time Nigerian champions also signed: Sani Shehu from Gombe United; Naziru Auwalu Ibrahim from Rivers United; Emeka Nwabulu from Heartland and Inemesit Sunday from Dakkada.

