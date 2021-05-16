NPFL: Musa bags assist in Pillars' win but Akwa Utd maintain lead | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa was in action for Kano Pillars and bagged an assist while at it as his side defeated Adamawa United 1-0.

Musa, who rejoined recently Pillars, was making his second debut and he set up Rabiu Ali for the winning goal 10 minutes from time as Pillars edged out Adamawa in the matchday 21 encounter at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

Withe win, Pillars maintain second position on the table with 40 points from 21 matches.

Leaders Akwa United retained top spot of the Nigerian topflight following a 2-0 win against local rivals Dakkada in Uyo.

Charles Atshimene bagged a brace, scoring in the 11th and 48th minutes.

In Ilorin, Kwara United returned to winning ways courtesy of a 2-0 home win against Plateau United, courtesy of goals by Jide Fatokun and Stephen Jude.

Rivers United defeated Rangers 1-0 at the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium while MFM moved up on the table courtesy of a 2-0 away win against Warri Wolves in Ozoro.

At the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Stadium, Bauchi, Wikki Tourists lost 2-1 to Nasarawa United.

Former champions Lobi Stars beat FC Ifeanyi Ubah 2-0 in Makurdi, thanks to goals from Ossy Martins and Monday Akile.

FULL RESULTS

Kano Pillars 1-0 Adamawa Utd

Dakkada 0-2 Akwa United

Sunshine Stars 0-0 Jigawa GS

Lobi Stars 2-0 FC Ifeanyiubah

Heartland 2-0 Katsina Utd

Wikki 1-2 Nasarawa Utd

Kwara Utd 2-0 Plateau Utd

Rangers 0-1 Rivers Utd

Warri Wolves 0-2 MFM

