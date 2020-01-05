NPFL: Plateau Utd thrash Enyimba 4-0. See other matchday 12 results

Nigeri Professional Football League (NPFL) leaders, Plateau United secured a 4-0 thumping victory over Enyimba in a matchday 12 encounter on Sunday.
Enyimba, the defending champions of the Nigerian topflight, could not stand the heat from the Jos outfit.
A brace by Abba Umar and a goal each by Uche Onwuasoanya and Ibrahim Mustapha helped Plateau secure the win as they stay top.
Elsewhere, Lobi Stars sealed a comfortable 2-0 victory over Sunchine Stars at the Aper Aku Stadium, to move to second position in the table.
Late goals by Ebube Duri and Abdulkarim Mumuni secured the win for the erstwhile champions.
In Port Harcourt, Rivers United also recorded a 2-0 win against MFM.
At the Sanni Abacha Stadium , Kano Pillars were held to a 1-1 draw by Warri Wolves.
In the oriental derby, Heartland recovered from a goal down to beat Enugu Rangers 2-1 at the Okigwe Stadium.
MATCHDAY-12 RESULTS
Heartland 2-1 Rangers
Kano Pillars 1-1 Wolves
Kwara Utd 2-0 Abia Warriors
Plateau Utd 4-0 Enyimba
Lobi 2-0 Sunshine Stars
Dakkada 4-1 Adamawa Utd
Rivers Utd 2-0 MFM
Nasarawa Utd 3-2 FC Ifeanyiubah
