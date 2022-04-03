NPFL: Plateau Utd’s 11-game unbeaten run ended, Enyimba beat Wikki

Plateau United’s 11- game unbeaten streak was ended by Sunshine Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

The Jos club suffered a 1-0 defeat in their matchday 20 fixture in Ijebu Ode,

Ogun state.

Kolade Adeniji scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time to hand the hosts the victory.

Plateau United however remain in second position in the league, two points adrift of leaders Rivers United.

At the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, the hosts picked up an easy 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists.

Read Also: NPFL: Akuneto hat-trick helps Rivers Utd thrash champions Akwa Utd

The Finidi George side sealed victory with goals from Abel James and Victor Mbaoma.

Elsewhere, Lobi Stars ended their five-game winless run with a 2-0 home win against Enugu Rangers.

Raphael Ayagwa and Godfrey Utim were the goalscorers for the hosts at their Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

In Lagos, MFM defeated Heartland 1-0, with Micah Ojodomo firing the winner in the 33rd minute.

FULL RESULTS

MFM 1-0 Heartland

Kwara Utd 2-1 Remo Stars

Tornadoes 1-0 Dakkada

Sunshine Stars 1-0 Plateau Utd

Enyimba 2-0 Wikki

Lobi 2-0 Rangers

Gombe Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars

Nasarawa Utd 2-0 3SC

As it stands after Matchday 20#NPFL22 pic.twitter.com/S7fZqJofd1 — League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) April 3, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now