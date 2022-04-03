Sports
NPFL: Plateau Utd’s 11-game unbeaten run ended, Enyimba beat Wikki
Plateau United’s 11- game unbeaten streak was ended by Sunshine Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.
The Jos club suffered a 1-0 defeat in their matchday 20 fixture in Ijebu Ode,
Ogun state.
Kolade Adeniji scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time to hand the hosts the victory.
Plateau United however remain in second position in the league, two points adrift of leaders Rivers United.
At the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, the hosts picked up an easy 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists.
Read Also: NPFL: Akuneto hat-trick helps Rivers Utd thrash champions Akwa Utd
The Finidi George side sealed victory with goals from Abel James and Victor Mbaoma.
Elsewhere, Lobi Stars ended their five-game winless run with a 2-0 home win against Enugu Rangers.
Raphael Ayagwa and Godfrey Utim were the goalscorers for the hosts at their Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.
In Lagos, MFM defeated Heartland 1-0, with Micah Ojodomo firing the winner in the 33rd minute.
FULL RESULTS
MFM 1-0 Heartland
Kwara Utd 2-1 Remo Stars
Tornadoes 1-0 Dakkada
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Plateau Utd
Enyimba 2-0 Wikki
Lobi 2-0 Rangers
Gombe Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars
Nasarawa Utd 2-0 3SC
Matchday 20 results#NPFL22 pic.twitter.com/835R19SUiS
— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) April 3, 2022
As it stands after Matchday 20#NPFL22 pic.twitter.com/S7fZqJofd1
— League Management NG (@LMCNPFL) April 3, 2022
