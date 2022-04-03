Connect with us

Sports

NPFL: Plateau Utd’s 11-game unbeaten run ended, Enyimba beat Wikki

Published

1 hour ago

on

NPFL: Plateau Utd lead the pack after matchday 4

Plateau United’s 11- game unbeaten streak was ended by Sunshine Stars in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

The Jos club suffered a 1-0 defeat in their matchday 20 fixture in Ijebu Ode,
Ogun state.

Kolade Adeniji scored the decisive goal 12 minutes from time to hand the hosts the victory.

Plateau United however remain in second position in the league, two points adrift of leaders Rivers United.

At the Enyimba International Stadium in Aba, the hosts picked up an easy 2-0 victory over Wikki Tourists.

Read Also: NPFL: Akuneto hat-trick helps Rivers Utd thrash champions Akwa Utd

The Finidi George side sealed victory with goals from Abel James and Victor Mbaoma.

Elsewhere, Lobi Stars ended their five-game winless run with a 2-0 home win against Enugu Rangers.

Raphael Ayagwa and Godfrey Utim were the goalscorers for the hosts at their Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi.

In Lagos, MFM defeated Heartland 1-0, with Micah Ojodomo firing the winner in the 33rd minute.

FULL RESULTS
MFM 1-0 Heartland
Kwara Utd 2-1 Remo Stars
Tornadoes 1-0 Dakkada
Sunshine Stars 1-0 Plateau Utd
Enyimba 2-0 Wikki
Lobi 2-0 Rangers
Gombe Utd 1-0 Kano Pillars
Nasarawa Utd 2-0 3SC

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

7 + one =

Investigations

Investigations2 weeks ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations2 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations2 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes COVID-19 cases in Kwara now 85, as police discover 8 illegal smuggling routes
Investigations4 months ago

SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property

For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...